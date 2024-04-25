We're constantly amazed by the creativity and hard work of the Sonic community and the recent release of Dr Robotnik's Ring Racers is no exception to this.

The free fan game, which was remarkably built using the Doom source port Doom Legacy, was released online yesterday (April 24th) across Windows and MacOS, with flatpaks for Steam Deck and Linux support also apparently coming in the future. It is a brand new kart racer representing "thousands of hours of work". and was built by a dedicated team of developers at Kart Krew, along with countless other independent contributors from across the wider Sonic and Doom fan communities.

The game is being billed as a sequel to Kart Crew's previous kart racer Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart (which is often abbreviated to SRB2Kart online) and features a heap of brand new characters, stages, items, and mechanics, as well as local (1-4) and online play (up to 16).





Thousands of hours of work have culminated in this completely FREE fan-made Sonic-themed Kart racer. We hope it will be enjoyed for years to come.



A promo for the fangame was released to coincide with the launch, showing off the Super Mario-Kart-esque graphics, as well as some of the characters that are set to make an appearance (including Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Dr. Robotnik, Buzz Bomber, Nack the Weasel/Fang the Sniper, and Metal Sonic).

If you fancy giving the game a go, you can grab it from the Kart Krew website for Windows and MacOS. Before downloading, though, you should probably be aware that there is a pretty lengthy tutorial section, featuring Tails and Robotnik, which is unskippable at the moment.

You should also read the additional instructions, too, on the download page, which claim that in order to run the game you'll need to override some security controls (due to the developers not being able to afford developer signing credentials). This might be a dealbreaker for some, so it's worth reading over these instructions carefully and making your mind up on whether you still want to go ahead and access it.

You can check out the trailer for the game in the above tweet or in slightly better quality below: