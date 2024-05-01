A new open-source N64 flash cart has arrived on the scene, and it promises to offer a viable alternative to those already available on the market.

Created by Mateusz Faderewski – who goes by the name Polprzewodnikowy on GitHub – the SummerCart64 can do pretty much everything that your standard N64 flash cart can, such as play ROMs from any region and allow for homebrew apps to be deployed on the console – such as NES emulators.

However, the big selling point is that 64DD hardware support is baked into the cartridge. Other N64 flash carts already offer this functionality but require a custom OS to be installed – SummerCart64 will offer 64DD support right out of the box.

"SummerCart64 employs features not available in other N64 flashcarts, like 64DD hardware emulation, automatic save backup during gameplay, or ability to behave like a stock game pak with direct mode, making it the best choice for both players and game developers," says Faderewski. You can read a full list of its features here.

Assembled kits are being sold for $108, or $124 if you choose to purchase a 3D-printed shell along with it.

The 64DD, in case you were wondering, was Nintendo's Japan-exclusive attempt to expand the storage capabilities of its N64 console. Games came on rewritable magnetic discs, allowing players to save in-game creations.

Only 10 pieces of software were ever produced for the unit, including F-Zero X Expansion Kit, Mario Artist: Paint Studio and Doshin the Giant.

It is believed the add-on sold around 15,000 units in Japan.