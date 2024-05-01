Taito has revealed that its 1987 action platformer Rastan Saga (also known as plain old Rastan) is joining the Arcade Archives range this week.

Directed, produced and partly programmed by Yoshinori Kobayashi, Rastan Saga takes inspiration from the Conan series of fantasy novels, comics and movies, and places you in the loincloth of the titular barbarian.

A huge commercial success at the time of release, Rastan Saga would be ported to a wide range of home systems, including the Amstrad CPC, C64, Master System, MSX2, and ZX Spectrum.





To crush other player's high scores, and see them driven from the leaderboards! Rastan, what is best in life?To crush other player's high scores, and see them driven from the leaderboards! #RastanSaga is coming to #ArcadeArchives this week ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/uzN3hKl2YV May 1, 2024

Rastan Saga II (AKA Nastar and Nastar Warrior) followed in 1988, while Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode III would arrive in 1991.

Beyond that, Rastan has sadly been committed to the mists of time by Taito; the 2002 PS2 and GameCube title Barbarian was released in Japan by Taito as Warrior Blade: Rastan vs. Barbarian, but it's not an official sequel as such.

Hamster has revealed that the game released on May 15th – which marks the 10th anniversary of the Arcade Archives series – will be a special Namco title.