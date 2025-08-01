Victor Entertainment's Keio Flying Squadron series arguably doesn't get enough love in the modern era. The Sega CD original is a Parodius-style shmup with eye-catching visuals and great music, while the Saturn sequel mixes things up with platforming sections and some amazing graphics.

Annoyingly, Keio Flying Squadron 2 was never released in North America, which means the European release is the only way to experience it in English.

This presents two issues – the PAL version is now really rare and expensive, and secondly, it runs at 50hz rather than 60hz. So, when played on an NTSC system, it cuts short the voiceovers at the end of each chapter as the system speed is out of sync.

While this might not be a pressing issue for many people, hacker KoolFiller has released an English text/dub hack which can be applied to the Japanese NTSC version of the game (thanks, Sega Saturn Shiro).

KoolFiller says that this is "almost identical to the European release, except running in NTSC 60hz, without cutting short the end of chapter static screen voiceovers audio."