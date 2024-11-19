Fans have released a new English translation patch for the Japan-exclusive PS2 game Detective Conan: Legacy of the British Empire (otherwise known as Meitantei Conan: Daiei Teikoku no Isan).

The game is based on the long-running manga series Detective Conan (created by Gosho Aoyama) about a high school detective called Shinichi Kudo, whose body is shrunk down to that of an elementary kid after being forced to drink an experimental poison. From there, the series then follows the detective as he solves various crimes, under the assumed identity Conan Edogawa, while seeking to track down the organization responsible for his current condition and return himself to normal.

The manga debuted in 1994 and was adapted two years later into an anime series by Yomiuri TV and TMS Entertainment. It has also spawned a wealth of other media, including films, a live-action TV series, and games. It is typically known in the US under its localized name Case Closed, which is the name that was used when Funimation licensed the anime in the early 2000s.

Detective Conan: Legacy of the British Empire is by no means the first Detective Conan game produced, with the earliest adaptation we're aware of being Meitantei Conan: Chika Yuuenchi Satsujin Jiken for the Nintendo Game Boy. It is, however, the only PS2 game released to be based on the series, following the young detective as he travels to an isolated island upon the invite of the sons of a recently deceased non-fiction writer.

The game was developed by Bandai, who had by this point developed several titles based on the Detective Conan anime and manga, and features a combination of 3D exploration and evidence gathering.

The English patch, meanwhile, seems to be the work of the fan translators Bingokemski, Daszto Lio, and SONICMAN69, with programming from kerneloops and anonymous, and graphics from Epix, Illyridian, eva, Nasu, Satonaru, and Terwilf.

If you'd like to give the patch a try, you can find the translation here.