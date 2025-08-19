Here's something slightly unexpected for you. The publisher ININ Games earlier today announced that it will be releasing a 24-bit pixel remake of the Commodore Amiga shoot 'em up Apidya next year, across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Apidya, in case you're not up to speed with your Amiga shoot 'em ups or find yourself in need of a quick history lesson, was a side scrolling title originally released by the German studio Kaiko, and has had a few different publishers over the years, including Play Byte (the publishing arm of Blue Byte Software who originally released the game in 1992) and Team17 (who later published it as a budget title in 1994).

At the time, it was somewhat unusual in that it put players in control of a man who has been turned into a wasp and featured a more naturalistic setting than the stereotypical space-themed shoot 'em ups of the day. And it was this refreshing change of pace that ended up earning the game some fairly enthusiastic reviews back in the day, from magazines such as Amiga Power and Amiga Format.

Apidya' Special, as the remake is called, is reportedly being developed by the original team that developed the game, alongside "a devoted Apidya super-fan-turned-developer", and is based on a previously abandoned 1990s console port.

According to the official announcement, it will reportedly feature a mix of original assets and all-new pixel art, with the publishers promising "no 3D models" and "no AI upscaling — just handcrafted pixels and passion".

“We never thought we’d return to Apidya after all these years,” Peter Thierolf, the original creator of the game, said in a press release. “But with new technology, the right team, and the passion of the community, we can finally deliver the version we always dreamed about.”

Here are some the key features you can expect:

-Authentic Remake – Completely rebuilt from scratch; no emulation.



-Two Visual Modes – Seamlessly switch between HD widescreen or original Amiga 4:3 presentation.



-Exclusive Chris Hülsbeck OST – Newly arranged soundtrack alongside remixed and classic tracks.



-Retro Visual Effects – Optional CRT shaders, bloom, and authentic scanline simulation.



-Expanded Worlds – 5 diverse themed worlds (Meadow, Pond, Sewers, Cyber, Lair), up to 5 levels each, 20 unique bosses, and hidden special stages.



-Fresh Surprises – Randomized in-game events like “Night Mode” with new enemy sprites.



-Co-op Mode – Second player controls one of the helper drones.



-Accessibility Options – Modernized difficulty settings to make the game enjoyable for all generations (including the original devs).

We'll try and keep you posted once more information is available.