City Connection has announced that it has cancelled the Xbox One version of its upcoming Saturn Tribute collection featuring Steam Heart’s & Advanced Variable Geo.

In a message posted on social media, as translated by video game publication Gematsu, the developer/publisher laid the blame for its cancellation on Xbox requesting "significant changes" to the game's content and its own desire to offer "a consistent gameplay experience across all platforms".

It described the decision as a "tough call" but has offered its apologies to those who were looking forward to the Xbox release, and restated its commitment to delivering its titles across all platforms, including Xbox, in the future — just in case you were thinking this might become a trend moving forward.

Originally announced back in January of this year, Steam Heart’s & Advanced Variable Geo Saturn Tribute is a collection featuring the 1997 Sega Saturn fighting game Advanced Variable Geo and the 1998 vertical scroller Steam Heart's. Both of these were based on titles that were produced earlier for the PC-98, which have become rather infamous for their erotic content.

The Sega Saturn editions are reportedly toned down in comparison to the original, though seemingly not enough to pass by Xbox's content moderation team without sizeable changes being made.

While the Xbox One version is no longer in the works, Steam Heart’s & Advanced Variable Geo Saturn Tribute is scheduled to release across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) on May 29th, in Japan.

You can watch some SFW footage of the two games below: