Earlier this week, Clear River Games announced that it will be bringing out a pair of physical editions for BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted — City Connection's enhanced port of Toaplan's Sega Saturn bullet hell shoot 'em up — for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Up until now, players either had the choice of purchasing a digital version for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (which was released in the US and Europe in July 2023) or importing a physical version of the game from Japan for PS4 & Switch (which we did ourselves back in 2023).

But it now appears that Clear River Games has made a deal with City Connection to bring the game over to the West in a more official capacity, offering even more players the opportunity to pick up a physical copy for their retro collections.

Check out BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted: Deluxe Edition! This one will be available at selected retailers across Europe later this year 🚀 — Clear River Games (@clearrivergames.com) 2025-03-26T12:07:39.936Z

As with the Japanese versions, these new physical editions of the game will include a pair of standard copies (priced at $34.99 for PS4 and Switch), as well as a special deluxe edition (costing $69.99), which comes with a poster, keychain, enamel pin, artbook, 2-CD soundtrack, and copies for both PS4 and the Nintendo Switch.

Pre-orders are set to go live on Limited Run Games website on Tuesday, April 1 at 12:00 PM EDT and will last until 11:59 PM EDT on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, with a release also planned for selected retailers across Europe later this year on May 8th.