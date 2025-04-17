The UK's Retro Computer Museum has only recently recovered from flood damage, but it has now been hit with another setback.

Based in Leicester, the museum was broken into on Friday, 11th of April. A masked intruder broke into the till and stole collection buckets before exiting the building. None of the items on display in the museum appear to have been taken.

Speaking to the BBC, a spokesperson for the museum said:

The break in appears to have been a targeted attack on the museum for cash. The float in the till and anything in the donation buckets we had was all taken. The money in the till was a few hundred pounds and the donation buckets we wouldn't have known until we emptied them but would probably have been only a few pounds.

The spokesperson revealed that as well as losing cash, the museum lost Saturday income as those who had pre-booked a visit wouldn't have had full access to the entire building. Those impacted were given the chance to rebook for a different weekend.

While it's a relief that more damage wasn't done during the burglary, it could have long-term ramifications for the museum. "No cash will be left on premises going forward," adds the spokesperson. "We are considering going cashless in the future."

The Retro Computer Museum is home to many classic computers, consoles, handhelds and arcade machines, and is the home of the Rare Playboy handheld and several fully-working Virtuality VR units.