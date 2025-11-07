WipEout is one of the most famous racing franchises the world of video gaming has ever produced, so it's little wonder that superfan Joseph Hallam was keen to transform it into a real-world product.

"For many years, I wanted to try and make WipEout slot car racing using Scalextric or Carrera sets, but could never quite get it to work," he explains. However, with the release of Carrera's Hybrid racing system, Hallam's dream has finally been able to take flight.

Unlike traditional Scalextric-style race systems, Carrera's Hybrid allows vehicles to race around the track completely freely. "The AI support enables a realistic driving experience in various driving modes," explains the official site.

Hallam utilised the Hybrid system's AI-based 'track guidance' system and a 3D printer to replicate the world of WipEout in physical form, 'kit-bashing' the futuristic circuit from a variety of components.

The end result, as you can see in the video below, is pretty impressive.