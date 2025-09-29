In my mind, Sony's WipEout series is still the cutting edge. It's 'yoof' culture. It's futuristic techno beats laid across some of the most mind-bendingly slick imagery mankind has ever created. It's the epitome of cool.

Therefore, it causes me genuine emotional damage to inform you that this legendary anti-grav racing series is now 30 years old.

That's right; in human terms, WipEout is married with two kids, has a sizable mortgage and is considering trading in the beloved VW Golf for a roomy SUV. In case I'm not labouring this point enough, WipEout is old, man.

The game launched on the Sony PlayStation on this day 30 years ago. This was to accompany the European launch of the console; the game wouldn't be released in North America until the 21st of November.

Famous for its blistering speed, amazing music and iconic design language (the latter courtesy of The Designers Republic), WipEout would see multiple sequels, including WipEout 2097, Wip3out, WipEout Fusion, WipEout Pure and WipEout 2048.

Last year, the legacy of the franchise was celebrated with the excellent book, WipEout Futurism.