Everyone's talking about Silent Hill F right now, but fans of earlier games in the series will be pleased to learn that Silent Hill 2's James Sunderland is getting some love thanks to a new officially licensed statue from Numskull Designs.

"Numskull Designs is proud to unveil the next spine-tingling addition to its officially licensed Silent Hill collectible statue range: the James Sunderland Limited Edition Statue," says the company, which was kind enough to send one to the Time Extension office for us to take a look at.

"A fan-favourite antihero drenched in guilt, fog, and 2001 psychological horror perfection. James now joins the ranks of collectible legends in haunting, hand-painted detail."

The statue is available for pre-order from today, and is strictly limited – once this batch sells out, you won't be able to get one of these again.

Sunderland measures 16.9cm wide by 14.8cm deep, and stands at a height of 23.56cm. He's the fourth statue in the series which already includes Red Pyramid Thing, Bubble Head Nurse and Heather Mason. He'll set you back £99.99.

Here's some more PR:

He’s lost, he’s broken, and he’s armed with a bloodied plank whilst standing on a base straight out of your rust-soaked nightmares. This official statue captures James Sunderland in peak Silent Hill 2 form, tormented, determined and totally collectible. From the eerie stance to the atmospheric base detail, this is the statue fans didn’t just want... they needed.