Evercade maker Blaze has announced that the Neo Geo and Data East Super Pocket handhelds, to be released via subsidiary HyperMegaTech, have been delayed. They were expected to be released this month.
The systems will now launch on July 10th, 2025, due to stock arriving later than planned.
"We want to inform you that the launch of our Super Pocket NEOGEO and Data East consoles has been delayed, as shipments have arrived later than expected in our territories," said Blaze's Sean Cleaver.
"We are working diligently to ensure availability across all regions as soon as possible. The new release date for these products will be July 10th, 2025."
The Data East Super Pocket includes the following games:
- B-Wings
- Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja
- BreakThru
- BurgerTime
- Burnin' Rubber
- Chain Reaction
- Crude Buster
- Gate of Doom (Dark Seal)
- Joe & Mac Returns
- Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
- Karate Champ
- Lock 'n' Chase
- Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory
- Spinmaster
- Super BurgerTime
- Edward Randy
- Tumblepop
- Wizard Fire (Dark Seal II)
The Neo Geo Super Pocket comes with these titles: