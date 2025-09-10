Yesterday, it was confirmed that Forever Entertainment's long-delayed Panzer Dragoon II Zwei remake will be playable at this year's TGS.

Originally announced all the way back in 2018, the game soon vanished from release schedules – so much so that we even asked what had happened to it back in January of this year. It has now been confirmed that it will be developed by MegaPixel Studios and Storm Trident, with Forever handling the publishing duties.

You'd imagine that, after such a long period of silence for a remake of a beloved Sega Saturn classic, the reaction to this announcement would be positive – but you'd be wrong. Damn wrong.

The selection of screenshots shared by Forever Entertainment doesn't seem to have filled fans with optimism for the forthcoming game, with many people on social media posting overwhelmingly negative replies.

pic.twitter.com/VIwXmgV0I0 Panzer Dragoon Zwei is a beautiful miracle of a game from 1996. Reject this ugly husk and play the original. You don't need remakes that make things worse. https://t.co/tPUrBY3PiQ September 9, 2025





The sense impression of the original game in all of its crunchy, 240p glory driven by hardware that contorts 2D into 3D satisfies… pic.twitter.com/5QOulkL1j2 A friend of mine @dieubussy once commented the industry has a tendency to remake games which already have strong, timeless aesthetic sensibilities.The sense impression of the original game in all of its crunchy, 240p glory driven by hardware that contorts 2D into 3D satisfies… https://t.co/WMWvhjOm8H September 9, 2025



Stick to the original.

Every game doesn't need a remake. The soul is missing.Stick to the original.Every game doesn't need a remake. https://t.co/u53i5jaBCX September 9, 2025

Clearly, Forever's approach to these titles isn't quite syncing up with the expectations of fans; some have even likened the look of the game to a mobile phone title, or even old Voodoo 3dfx graphics.

However, some of this will be down to the standard of Forever Entertainment's previous Sega remasters.

The remake of the original Panzer Dragoon currently has a rating of 63 on Metacritic, while House of the Dead's remake has a score of 57. More recently, the second HotD remake was awarded 5/10 by our friends over at Nintendo Life.

What do you make of Panzer Dragoon II Zwei's visuals? Will you be picking it up? Vote in the poll below, and don't forget to leave a comment.