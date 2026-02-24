The Studio Behind The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Scarface, & Prototype Has Been Rebooted As New Radical Games

Radical Entertainment, the developer behind games like The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Scarface, & Prototype, has been resurrected under a new name (as reported by VGC).

New Radical Games, as the company is called, seems to have been established in 2025, but is just now coming to people's attention, after social media accounts started sharing images of its website online, raising hopes about potential remasters of some of Radical's older games. The new company positions itself on its website as "Radical Entertainment + Hothead Games", portraying itself as the successor to the two studios, and is currently offering several services on its website, including work-for-hire development, co-development, console and mobile support, and remastering/porting.

Radical Entertainment, just to give you a bit of background, was a Vancouver-based studio founded by developers Ian Wilkinson and Rory Armes in 1991, following Electronic Arts' acquisition of Distinctive Software.

Initially known for developing titles for the NES, Game Boy, SNES, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, it later achieved mainstream success for its work in the 2000s on licensed projects, such as The Simpsons: Road Rage, The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Scarface: The World is Yours, and various Crash Bandicoot titles, and original titles like Prototype and Prototype 2.

In 2005, it was acquired by Vivendi, which later merged with Activision in 2008 to form Activision Blizzard, but was eventually "closed in all but name" in 2013, with "the Canadian government dissolving its incorporated status and the few remaining staff assisting on other Activision projects," according to VGC.

Hothead Games, meanwhile, is another Vancouver company formed in 2006 by former Radical Entertainment developers, who worked on games like Penny Arcade Adventures, Death Spank, and Swarm, before switching to mobile development. It later went bankrupt in 2024, after failing to secure publishing deals to fund its projects.

The Radical Entertainment co-founder Ian Wilkinson is behind this latest venture and will serve tas he company's CEO. He is joined by COO Tim Bennison, who worked at Radical Entertainment in several roles between 1995 and 2009. Both men previously held positions at Hothead Games.