Following in the wake of Ninja Gaiden II: The Sword of Chaos, Cool Boarders, and Dezaemon, Hamster has announced that the next Console Archives title heading to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 will be Koei's Famicom / NES port of the legendary 1986 strategy game Nobunaga's Ambition.

Technically, we already knew the game was on the way at some point in the future (thanks to an announcement made in early February as part of one of the company's livestreams, where it outlined a list of 10 future titles coming to this series), but we didn't know exactly when it would drop, with that information now having been revealed.

According to the announcement on the company's website, the game will launch on March 5th, 2026, on PS5, with the Switch 2 version set to follow next week on March 12th. Both versions of the game will cost $7.99 and are essentially run-of-the-mill emulation-based reissues, with a few added features, including screen filters, customizable button layouts, save states, and a rewind function.

Just to give you some background, in case you're unfamiliar with the games, Nobunaga's Ambition is a long-running series of historical simulation titles that dates back to 1983, with the release of Nobunaga no Yabō (Nobunaga's Ambition), which launched on Japanese home computers.

Despite the name, the NES and Nintendo Famicom port isn't actually based on this initial version of the game, but a later title in the series, Nobunaga's Ambition: National Edition, which debuted in 1986 for the PC-8801mkIISR. This is the second version of the game, which added features such as portraits for each character, expanded multiplayer (up to 8 players), and the ability to assume the role of other feudal lords besides Oda Nobunaga and Takeda Shingen. The Famicom version was released in 1988, with the NES version hitting store shelves in North America in 1989.

Here's a description of the game from the publisher:

"An undying masterpiece—the ultimate long-running legend! "NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION" was released by KOEI in 1988 for an 8-bit home console. In this historical simulation game, you become a Sengoku daimyo with the ultimate goal of unifying all of Japan. As the tides of war shift from moment to moment, you must determine how to enrich your domain, strengthen your military, and conquer rival nations. Use every ounce of your ingenuity to bring an end to the turbulent Sengoku period!"

You can watch some footage of the game below: