Gamescom gave us the unexpected (but welcome) news that the Vectrex is getting relaunched in micro console form, and now we've got details on both pricing and a special limited edition variant, thanks to our friends at Retro Dodo.

The site spoke to David Oghia, the man behind this revival, and he revealed plans for a white edition of the Vectrex Mini, which will cost €219 / $250 / £190. This will be limited to just 200 units.

When asked about this special model, Oghia replies:

"I wanted to do a special edition. I asked my company in Taiwan, I wanted to do a gold edition or perhaps a silver edition, and they said to me, "David, it's too complicated. You have to paint over the plastic." So I asked them, "Which color can I do?" They said, "White," and I thought, "Why not?" It's going to be classy!"

A Kickstarter campaign is expected to launch soon, and Retro Dodo has been told that 50 "Founder's Edition" units will be sold at €99 / $115 / £86. The price will then rise to €129 / $150 / £112, limited to 200 units.

Head over to Retro Dodo to hear the full interview with Oghia.