The Kickstarter campaign for the third production run of the FPGA-based Spectrum Next has gotten off to an incredible start, raising over £1.2 million in less than two days – and blasting past its funding goal of £250,000. In fact, it passed its funding target in just over seven minutes.

This means the campaign is already close to meeting all of its stretch goals, and some of those are really exciting.

It is already confirmed that we'll be getting a Spectrum Next update of Mervyn Estcourt's 1983 title Deathchase, as well as a similar upgrade for the computer's port of Renegade.



Three other games have also been unlocked – Captain Square Jaw, a multiplayer soccer game and an as-yet-untitled release from Rusty Pixels – as well as support for the Sam Coupé, delivered by an FPGA core developed for the Spectrum Next.

Created by Miles Gordon Technology – a company founded by former Sinclair staffers Bruce Gordon and Alan Miles – the Sam Coupé launched in 1989 and boasted compatibility with the ZX Spectrum.

Should the campaign hit £1.5 million, then a 3D Spectrum Next game is promised.