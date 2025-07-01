Yuzo Koshiro's Earthion launches at the end of this month, and the acclaimed composer, designer and developer has posted a first look at the shmup's fourth stage.

Captured from the Mega Drive version of the game (which sadly won't be out until next year), the footage shows an underground level with various biological enemies to contend with. It culminates with a boss fight against a particularly gruesome monstrosity.

"This video is the first public reveal of Stage 4 from the MD version," says Koshiro on social media.

"It was recorded on the MD real hardware VA6, known for its acclaimed sound quality. Please check out the intricate graphics and powerful sound."

Earthion is coming to Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC on July 31st.