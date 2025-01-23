Former Your Sinclair and Amiga Power staffer Jonathan Nash has passed away, we're sad to report.

Nash's work will be instantly familiar to readers of those magazines. Like so many publications of the late '80s and early '90s, the personality and humour of the writers really shone through, and Nash's brand of comedy has resonated with fans across the decades.

The news was broken by former colleague Stuart Campbell.

For fans of Your Sinclair and Amiga Power, I bring the sad news that Jonathan Nash, aka Jon Pillar, aka well there's a whole list, has passed from this mortal coil and presumably back to his distant home planet. Sadness is appropriate at this time. That is all. — Rev. Stuart Campbell (@RevStu) January 22, 2025

Since then, tributes have been pouring in from fans and those who were lucky enough to have worked with him.

Gutting to hear of the untimely loss of one of the greatest games journalists of all time, Jonathan Nash (Your Sinclair/Amiga Power). He expanded the form by realising that you could write whatever the fuck you wanted because no one is actually paying attention. Of course, a huge influence on me. — Mathew Kumar (@mathewkumar.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T18:16:46.267Z

Not sure there's a better send-off than to link to his legendary review of Alien Breed 3D 2, where he put a fake review score that required you to actually read the entire thing to see what he actually thought of it, and ended with him escaping to Canada. "Good heavens; I've escaped." — Mathew Kumar (@mathewkumar.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T19:07:52.260Z

"Late-era Amiga Power was the funniest magazine on earth, and was steeped in his style of humour," reads a tribute post on the forum rllmuk. "I still use his jokes now, thirty years later."

Farewell Jonathan Nash, who with Mil Millington wrote one of the funniest series I’ve ever had the joy to make. Gone far too soon, but my goodness what a rare talent. — Dirk Maggs (@dirkmaggs.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T16:43:17.338Z

I’ll sort myself out tomorrow, but today, I simply can’t. I just got a call from his mother: the only person I was ever prepared to write with, the person I always called The Funniest Living Englishman, the brilliant, unique, and always honourable Jonathan Nash died suddenly a few days ago. I can’t. — Mil Millington (@milmillington.bsky.social) 2025-01-22T12:57:06.848Z

As some have pointed out, Nash's irreverent and amusing website was only updated very sporadically in recent years, hinting at potential health issues.

Our thoughts go out to Nash's family and friends at this very difficult time.