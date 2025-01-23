Former Your Sinclair and Amiga Power staffer Jonathan Nash has passed away, we're sad to report.
Nash's work will be instantly familiar to readers of those magazines. Like so many publications of the late '80s and early '90s, the personality and humour of the writers really shone through, and Nash's brand of comedy has resonated with fans across the decades.
The news was broken by former colleague Stuart Campbell.
Since then, tributes have been pouring in from fans and those who were lucky enough to have worked with him.
"Late-era Amiga Power was the funniest magazine on earth, and was steeped in his style of humour," reads a tribute post on the forum rllmuk. "I still use his jokes now, thirty years later."