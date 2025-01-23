The Angry Video Game Nerd (everyone's favourite Retro grouch) will soon be returning to consoles in Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit — a new Mega Man-inspired adventure from the developer Mega Cat Studios and publisher Retroware.

The new game will be released on NES, as well as modern platforms such as the Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, in Q2 2025, and will reportedly see the nerd "battle through frantic platforming levels and defeat classic AVGN enemies to save gaming from a corrupted monstrosity."

This isn't the first time the Angry Video Game Nerd has starred in their own video game. Previously, he appeared in Angry Video Game Nerd Adventures and Angry Video Game Nerd II: ASSimilation from Freakzone Games — two games were later remixed and rebalanced for The Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe.

According to the press release, the NES version of the game will be available exclusively to Limited Run Games, with other physical versions to be announced at a later date. You can wishlist the game now on Steam.