In the pantheon of JRPGs, the Lunar series holds a special place for many people. From its humble origins on the underappreciated Mega CD to its remakes on PS1, GBA and PSP, the franchise offers epic storylines, great music, old-school turn-based combat and much, much more. It's easy to see, then, why the announcement of the Lunar Remastered Collection caused such a stir; the series has been on hiatus for a while, and a whole new generation of potential fans awaits.

Lunar Remastered Collection brings together Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete, the PS1 remakes of the original Sega releases. That means both games are already starting from a pretty solid base, but, as the title suggests, they benefit from some neat visual enhancements which spruce things up a little without obliterating what made the games so charming back in the day. If you really prefer the original look, you can switch to 'classic' mode, but oddly, this is only possible from the main menu and can't be done 'on the fly' in-game.

Lunar Remastered Collection uses the original Working Designs localisation as its foundation, retaining the sense of humour but dropping some of the more dated pop culture references. This is either going to annoy or delight existing fans, who seem to be evenly split when it comes to their thoughts on Working Designs' script. For some, the sense of humour is integral to the game as it was present when they first experienced it, while purists object to the jokes which seem aimed purely at teenage boys.

The dub is entirely new, as GungHo decided against using Working Designs' audio (the only element the company appears to have retained from a copyright perspective). The new voice actors do a fine job of imitating the original cast, and if you're a newcomer, you'll have zero reason to complain. Fans of the original version will instantly spot that something's amiss, and it's a real shame that GungHo and Working Designs couldn't have come to some arrangement and use the original dubs. It's by no means a deal-breaker, though.

Outside of this change, the inventory management in Silver Star Story’s has been overhauled to bring it more in line with the one seen in Eternal Blue, and it's a huge improvement that means you're no longer micro-managing each character's items.

Across both games, you've got many, many hours of gameplay, so this collection represents astonishing value for money. The storylines are also great, the cutscenes are charming and the gameplay engaging; while some aspects of Lunar have perhaps aged a little poorly, JRPG fans will find little to grumble about here.

If you loved these games as a kid, then you'll be well pleased with this double pack, and if you're a newcomer, then it offers a much cheaper means of owning both games in the modern era; both sell for several hundred dollars on the secondary market.