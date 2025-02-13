Lunar Remastered Collection is coming to all major formats this April, and publisher GungHo has released a new FAQ which attempts to answer some of the burning questions surrounding the releases. "Attempts" is the operative word here, as it has predictably failed to answer some of the more contentious issues surrounding the double-pack of JRPGs.

While the FAQ states that (disappointingly) that there's going to be no collector's edition of the game, it does at least mention that the physical version won't be a limited release, and that "there will be plenty of copies available for everyone interested."

What the FAQ doesn't address is the current controversy surrounding the English voice tracks for both titles, which were originally recorded by Working Designs for the North American PS1 versions. The FAQ also doesn't state if the original Working Designs script is being used, or if GungHo has created an entirely new localisation.

There are no pre orders. No response as to whether the localization is using the original Working Designs translation and not on their FAQ. No collector’s edition. No original voice actors and actresses. GungHo, you going to answer any of these questions? Disappointed. https://t.co/1f63XeLdX4 February 12, 2025

Working Designs founder Victor Ireland has previously stated that he's willing to do a deal on the cheap to allow the voice work to be used, but voice actress and singer Jenny Stigile—who worked on both Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue—has cast doubt on the ownership of the recording, something Ireland has refuted.

"There’s a legal agreement with text in black and white that specifically excluded the rights to the performances from the sale of the Lunar localization," he told Time Extension back in December. "Game Arts knows this, GungHo knows this, I know this. Those are the only parties that matter. I’m open to helping GungHo get the original performances in the remaster so the fans get the remastered version they have wanted for decades."