Jennifer Stigile is a name that will be instantly familiar to anyone who considers themselves a fan of the Lunar series of JRPGs.

She sang the game's iconic introduction in its Silver Star Story Complete guise, as well as the moving Wind's Nocturne, and would also contribute her voice to the cast of the game and its sequel, Eternal Blue.

She has also featured in the Western localisations of other games, including Popful Mail, Magic Knight Rayearth, Silhouette Mirage, Albert Odyssey: Legend of Eldean and Lunar: Silver Star Harmony, both as a singer and voice actor.

Stigile's connection with the Lunar series is so strong that she's recently made headlines in relation to the upcoming remasters by GungHo, but what's remarkable is that she never got the chance to meet Noriyuki Iwadare, the legendary composer of Lunar's music.

That changed recently, as Stigile is working with Iwadare again on Godshard Chronicles, an upcoming JRPG which raised $290,595 via Kickstarter and is coming to Steam and console. Iwadare is composing the game's music alongside Shauno Isomura. She visited Japan to record vocals for the game and met Iwadare for the first time ever.