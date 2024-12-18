10 years ago today, Sega published Sega 3D Reprint Archives in Japan, a physical collection which pulls together enhanced 3DS versions of Ecco The Dolphin, Fantasy Zone, Out Run, Out Run 3-D, Shinobi III, Space Harrier, Space Harrier 3-D and Streets of Rage.

Developed by M2, the 3D Classics series actually began life on the 3DS eShop in 2012, but Sega began bundling the games together in physical collections in 2014. In 2015, a second pack was released, and unlike the first, this one actually got a Western release, retitled SEGA 3D Classics Collection.

The third and final collection came in 2016 and was once again exclusive to Japan – but the majority of the games across all three packs were given eShop releases globally.

Never one to miss an anniversary, Sega's Yosuke Okunari posted a photo today marking the 10th anniversary of Sega 3D Reprint Archives release.

Sadly, all of these games are now unavailable digitally, as Nintendo has closed down the 3DS eShop. Physical copies are, of course, still out there, but the all-in-one Sega 3D Reprint Archives 1, 2 & 3 Triple Box, released in Japan in 2016, now fetches very high prices online.