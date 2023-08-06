When Nintendo pulled the plug on the 3DS eShop recently, it also removed digital access to Sega's amazing range of system-exclusive '3D Classics' titles.

These included Streets of Rage 2, Sonic the Hedgehog, Galaxy Force II, Gunstar Heroes, Ecco The Dolphin and Fantasy Zone II, all of which had been specially adapted to make full use of the console's glasses-free 3D display by Japanese emulation expert M2.

While all of these games were made available in physical collections, these have slowly risen in price over the years, making it harder than ever for fans to enjoy these unique adaptations; in many ways, the 3D Classics range remains the best way to experience these titles, which makes their removal all the more disappointing.

In Japan, Sega went one better when it came to the physical collections by releasing Sega 3D Reprint Archives 3: Final Stage, which included a few titles which never got an eShop release in the West, such as Alien Syndrome, Girl's Garden and Thunder Force III.

Sega also released all three physical classics (called '3D Reprint' rather than '3D Classics') as a triple pack in Japan – and this has become one of the most collectable 3DS imports of the modern era, regularly changing hands for several hundred dollars. The West only got the first two volumes, sadly.

Sega 3D Reprint Archives 1, 2 & 3 Triple Box includes all three of the physical packs inside one cardboard slipcase. That's a staggering number of amazing titles – many of which receive the best ports they've ever had, such as Power Drift and After Burner II.