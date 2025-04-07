Update [ ]:

The Dreamcast port of WipEput is now available to download.

"Here's the first release," says the developer. "It is feature complete, 100% 60 FPS (at default video settings), music and sound, VMU save/load for settings and high scores (6 blocks required), full input remapping support for Dreamcast controller."

Alex, AKA The Sega Guru, has gone as far as to call this "the best version" of the game released to date.

Original Story: Sat 22nd Mar 2025

The legendary PS1 racer WipEout is being unofficially ported to the Sega Dreamcast by jnmartin84—the same talented individual who gave us the Dreamcast conversion of DOOM 64.

As you can see from the footage shared by The Sega Guru below, it's already looking very promising indeed—and it seems that the hard work that went into the aforementioned Doom 64 port has helped massively with this new project.

"Everything I learned about Dreamcast for Doom 64 applies," explains the developer. "Like the library of fast math stuff I keep building up and fast polygon header manipulation. And music and sound. I started from zero with that project."

Hopefully, we'll see similar ports for WipEout 2097 and Wipeout 3 in the future, but in the meantime, feast your eyes on the game below.