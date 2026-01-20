Hardware maker AYANEO made headlines recently after its CEO apologised for letting down its customers, with a new roadmap put in place and the crowdfunding campaign for the promising Pocket Play being delayed.

This revised approach hasn't put a stop to the company's prolific release schedule, it would seem; AYANEO has just announced two products during a special livestream event.

The first is the KONKR FIT, the next release in AYANEO's budget-friendly KONKR sub-brand. It appears to be an evolution of the existing KONKR Pocket Fit, but this time running Windows.

It will boast a 7" OLED display and will be powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 chipset. There's going to be an 80Wh battery inside, too.



Discord：pic.twitter.com/kZJ3JaMQcJ KONKR FITThe first Windows handheld by KONKR7" OLED Compact FormAMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470Flagship PerformanceSignature design aestheticsComfortable Grip80Wh Large BatteryBuilt for ultimate gamersDiscord： https://t.co/YAqOSa8WDv January 19, 2026

The second device is the AYANEO Pocket S Mini, a 4:3 aspect-ratio handheld with an LCD screen, a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset, RGB Hall-effect joysticks (and triggers), and all housed within a full CNC metal frame.



Discord：pic.twitter.com/uN01gbmux4 AYANEO Pocket S MiniThe real 4:3 retro handheld4:3 LCD Screen @Snapdragon ® G3x Gen 2 gaming platformFull CNC metal frameRGB Hall-effect joysticks & Hall effect triggersCrystal-texture buttonsCreated for real retro gamersDiscord： https://t.co/YAqOSa8WDv January 19, 2026

Finally, AYANEO has revealed that it is currently testing a new software upgrade for its dual-screen Pocket DS handheld, which launched last year.

This will include a new "streamlined" design that improves the functionality of the lower display. There will be support for themes, too.