Hardware maker AYANEO made headlines recently after its CEO apologised for letting down its customers, with a new roadmap put in place and the crowdfunding campaign for the promising Pocket Play being delayed.
This revised approach hasn't put a stop to the company's prolific release schedule, it would seem; AYANEO has just announced two products during a special livestream event.
The first is the KONKR FIT, the next release in AYANEO's budget-friendly KONKR sub-brand. It appears to be an evolution of the existing KONKR Pocket Fit, but this time running Windows.
It will boast a 7" OLED display and will be powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 chipset. There's going to be an 80Wh battery inside, too.
The second device is the AYANEO Pocket S Mini, a 4:3 aspect-ratio handheld with an LCD screen, a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset, RGB Hall-effect joysticks (and triggers), and all housed within a full CNC metal frame.
Finally, AYANEO has revealed that it is currently testing a new software upgrade for its dual-screen Pocket DS handheld, which launched last year.
This will include a new "streamlined" design that improves the functionality of the lower display. There will be support for themes, too.