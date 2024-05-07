GENTLE LOVE's Prescription for Sleep series – which kicked off in 2014 and includes albums based on Secret of Mana, Undertale and Celeste in its catalogue – is adding Yuzo Koshiro's sumptuous soundtrack to ActRaiser this month.

Prescription for Sleep: Heavenly Avatar is "a celebration of jazz and friendship with a tribute to Yuzo Koshiro’s soundtrack to ActRaiser to chill, relax, sleep, and study to," says publisher Scarlet Moon. "As one of Koshiro’s defining works, the score has been a longtime standout in his expansive catalogue."

GENTLE LOVE is comprised of Metal Gear Solid series composer Norihiko Hibino (saxophone) and Etrian Odyssey/PersonaQ performer AYAKI (piano). Koshiro and Hibino have previously collaborated on titles such as Etrian Odyssey, 7th Dragon, and WANGAN MIDNIGHT.

The track listing is as follows:

Opening Sky Palace Advent Filmoa Blood Pool ~ Casandora Autos ~ Temple Pyramid ~ Marana North Wall Birth of the People Offering Peaceful World Music in Heaven (Original)

We're honoured to be able to present an exclusive sample, Birth of the People, below.

Koshiro had this to say about the release:

I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with Hibino-san for over a decade. What sets Heavenly Avatar apart is its jazz-infused tracklist—a departure from ActRaiser’s original orchestral compositions. I hope you find as much enjoyment in listening to this album as I have.

Scarlet Moon’s Jayson Napolitano adds:

Knowing about Hibino-san and Koshiro-san’s longstanding friendship, and loving Koshiro-san’s music over the years, I wanted to find a way for them to collaborate once more. We’re really pleased to celebrate ten years of the series with this album and hope fans of the series and the game enjoy it!

Prescription for Sleep: Heavenly Avatar is now available for pre-order on all digital storefronts and will release on May 17, 2024.