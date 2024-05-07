One of the creative endeavours that never fails to bring a smile to our faces is the time-honoured tradition of people porting the classic 1993 first-person shooter Doom to every device under the sun. So when we saw (via gbatemp) that someone had managed to "port" the game to the retro machine in Persona 5: Royal Edition for the PC in a new mod, we knew we had to share the news.

As many of you will no doubt know, in Persona 5, it is possible to buy a retro games console for Joker's bedroom from the second-hand shop in Yongen-Jaya, which will let you play a range of retro-inspired games (like the humorously-named Punch-Ouch) to gain points towards a social stat. What this Persona 5 mod essentially does, therefore, is make it so that you can also purchase and play various Doom-related games on the console, with the activity giving you the occasional useful item or stat boost, alongside some brand-new dialogue from Morgana.

It is mainly the work of two developers named KingJackSkellington and Xan1242 and was released earlier this week under the title DOOMSona.

Something to note is that in the beginning, you will only be able to buy the shareware version of Doom from the second-hand shop, featuring the first episode "Knee Deep in the Dead". However, once you've completed this, it will then be possible to purchase the rest of the games included in the mod (with the list containing Doom 1/Ultimate Doom, Doom II: Hell on Earth, FreeDOOM: Phase 1, FreeDOOM: Phase 2, and Chex® Quest). The only catch is that you'll need to supply your own WAD files for Doom 1 and Doom II, as they are both still being commercially sold.

If you're interested in checking the mod out, you can find the rest of the files on GameBanana, along with instructions on how to install it.