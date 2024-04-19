Yesterday, G-Mode announced that it will be bringing the Atlus-developed Persona 3 prequel Persona 3 Aigis: The First Mission to the Nintendo Switch eShop and PC (via Steam) in Japan.

Persona 3 Aigis: The First Mission is an RPG that was originally for Japanese feature phones back in 2007 and serves as a prequel to the plot of Persona 3. It is set in 1999, 10 years before the events of that game, and follows the creation and early life of the android Aigis.

Like many other Japanese feature phone games released in the 2000s, preservationists had previously believed that the title was "lost to time", with efforts to locate an existing NTT DoCoMo or Softbank phone with the game pre-installed so far being unsuccessful. However, G-Mode has now revealed that it will be commercially releasing the title soon. This will apparently be a Unity recreation, not a straightforward emulation of the original.

Persona 3 Aigis: The First Mission will be released as part of the G-Mode Archives+ collection — G-Mode's series of reissues focusing on third-party titles originally sold for Japanese feature phones — and will mark the G-Mode's 100th release as part of the retro label. As of now, though, no release date has officially been revealed.

Unfortunately, given G-Mode's track record, it doesn't look like we'll get an English-language release, but that won't stop us from crossing our fingers anyway.