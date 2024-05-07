Developer Vidvad Games & publisher Flynn's Arcade announced today that they will be bringing their arcade throwback Goliath Depot to the Nintendo Switch on May 30th.

Goliath Depot is a 2D-style action platformer where players must travel across 4 worlds slamming doors, kicking enemies, and racking up points. It was released on PC (via Steam) back in December of last year but is now slated to make the journey over to the Nintendo console.

So if you prefer playing games on your Switch, and have been waiting to pick this one up after it made the jump to the platform, you might want to make a note of the date on your calendar.

As was the case with the Steam release, Goliath Depot on Switch can be played either solo or in local co-op and will feature 40 levels in total with unique themes and gimmicks. There's also a built-in randomizer, online leaderboards, as well as additional characters, modes, and power-ups to unlock.

The game will be priced at £6.99/$6.99/€6.99 but will have a 20%-off discount for the first week of its release. You can watch the trailer below: