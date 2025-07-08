While it wasn't technically the first survival horror video game, Capcom's Resident Evil arguably popularised the genre and laid down foundations which continue to influence development and design to this very day.

Indie developer Anthony David Valles is one person who has been inspired by Capcom's zombie-slaying series, and has just announced Pulsebreaker, a "classic" survival horror which also borrows elements from the PS1 action title Fear Effect.

"Explore environments, collect resources, and fight zombies," reads the game's Steam page. "Manage your inventory, solve light puzzles, and survive with limited supplies. Includes melee and ranged combat."





Ward off zombies and manage scarce resources in this haunting world!



The Steam description adds:

Enter the world of classic survival horror. Explore cramped corridors and unsettling urban environments as you figure out the reason behind a citywide outbreak. Collect resources, manage a limited inventory, and of course, battle your way through groups of zombies. Gunplay is deep and becomes more varied with each new weapon you acquire. Stagger a monster with a well-timed shot and exploit weaknesses to emerge victorious. Combat is precise, but rewarding for those who master it.

There's no release date for Pulsebreaker as yet, but feel free to let us know in the comments if this is one you're keeping on your radar.