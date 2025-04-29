Retro-Bit has confirmed that the upcoming Toaplan Shooters Collection Vol 2 will only contain two of the proposed three games due to "licensing constraints."

The postponed pack—which was previously advertised as containing Twin Cobra, Grind Stormer and Slap Fight—will now ship with just the latter two games. Twin Cobra, which was ported to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis by GRC and published by Treco in 1991, has been removed.

The individual games still retail for $59.99 each. However, the multi-pack price has been adjusted to $134.99 (down from $159.99) to reflect the fact that it only contains a single game.





April 24, 2025

The two-game pack includes the following items:

Slap Fight collector's edition

Grind Stormer collector's edition

Decorative slipcase

Celebratory digital clock

Special interview with Game Developer Masahiro Yuge

Commemorative patches

Exclusive puffy sticker set

Anyone who pre-ordered the pack in its original form should contact the retailer they pre-ordered with to obtain a partial refund.