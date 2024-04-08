Publisher Bitwave Games has been doing a sterling job of restoring some of Toaplan's best titles, and this culminates in the fourth volume of titles, which includes Grind Stormer, Twin Hawk, Truxton 2 and Dogyuun.
However, the company has also revealed that it is bundling up all four collections into a single package – and you can download it from today.
Toaplan Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up Ultimate Collection includes all 16 games released across the series so far and retails for €69.99/$69.99.
The pack includes:
- Zero Wing
- Truxton
- Twin Cobra
- Out Zone
- Tiger Heli
- Slap Fight
- Flying Shark
- Batsugun
- Truxton 2
- Twin Hawk
- Vimana
- Fixeight
- Dogyuun
- Hellfire
- Fire Shark
- Grind Stormer
Niklas Istenes, CEO of Bitwave Games, had this to say about the fourth volume in the collection:
We’re proud to bring such an epic collection of shooting game classics to an end with this, our fourth and final volume in the Toaplan collection. Whether a seasoned veteran or new to the genre, each game featuring on Vol.4 could rightly be considered a masterpiece and richly deserves a place in any self-respecting shmup’ fan’s collection. We believe we have saved the best to last and look forward to fans getting the opportunity to complete their collection.