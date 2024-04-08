Publisher Bitwave Games has been doing a sterling job of restoring some of Toaplan's best titles, and this culminates in the fourth volume of titles, which includes Grind Stormer, Twin Hawk, Truxton 2 and Dogyuun.

However, the company has also revealed that it is bundling up all four collections into a single package – and you can download it from today.

Toaplan Arcade Shoot ‘Em Up Ultimate Collection includes all 16 games released across the series so far and retails for €69.99/$69.99.





The pack includes:

Zero Wing

Truxton

Twin Cobra

Out Zone

Tiger Heli

Slap Fight

Flying Shark

Batsugun

Truxton 2

Twin Hawk

Vimana

Fixeight

Dogyuun

Hellfire

Fire Shark

Grind Stormer

Niklas Istenes, CEO of Bitwave Games, had this to say about the fourth volume in the collection: