Bitwave Games has already released two sets of Toaplan shmups on PC via Steam and GoG, and it's returning for a third helping in the form of Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol. 3.

Announced today, this new selection includes Tiger Heli (1985), Vimana (1991), FixEight (1992) and Batsugun (1993).

While Tiger Heli and Batsugun have received home ports over the years, this will mark the first time that Vimana and FixEight have been made available outside of arcades.





Spanning from the early days of Toaplan until the end, this action-packed collection includes Tiger Heli, Vimana, FixEight, and Batsugun!



You can check out the collection's Steam page here. All four titles will launch on February 1st, 2024.

Bitwave has previously released the likes of OutZone, Zero Wing, Truxton and Hellfire on Steam and GoG.