BitWave Games, the company behind the excellent Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection series, has confirmed that the fourth entry is on its way.

Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol. 4 will include Truxton II (1992), Grind Stormer (1993), Twin Hawk (1989), and Dogyuun (1992).

Truxton II is widely regarded as one of the company's finest games and was also ported to the FM Towns computer in Japan. It sadly didn't get ported to any other platform at the time.





Wishlist 👇pic.twitter.com/5i79b3sbnZ We're thrilled to announce Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol.4, and it's coming very soon!Truxton II, Grind Stormer, Twin Hawk, and Dogyuun are all included.Tune in ShooterFes on April 6th to learn more: https://t.co/1Bi1VJSLfK Wishlist 👇 https://t.co/ftvBcX5KF2 March 22, 2024

Grind Stormer – also known as V・V – was ported to the Sega Genesis by Tengen, but it's far from arcade-perfect, so having access to the coin-op original is going to be very welcome.

Twin Hawk is a WWII-based shmup which sees you taking down ground enemies exclusively. It was ported to the PC Engine, PC Engine CD-ROM² and Sega Mega Drive.

Finally, Dogyuun is one of Toaplan's most ambitious (yet flawed) releases, and was never ported to any home system. It's one of the most visually alluring 2D shooters ever made, and is only let down by the fact that some of its gameplay mechanics seem a little underbaked.