The retro publisher Psytronik Software and developer Icon64 have partnered up to release two brilliant new retro games for your Commodore 64.

Good Kniight and Harharagon are both available to pre-order now as a physical tape (£8.99), a dual cartridge (£39.99), or a dual USB tape (£34.99), and can also be purchased digitally on itch.io for $3.99 each. So, if you've been looking for an excuse to get your C64 out of its box, off the shelf, or wherever else you keep it, you might want to give these two a closer look.

Good Kniight, just to give you a brief bit of background, is a platformer that is clearly inspired by Ocean Software's 1983 C64 port of the Century Electronics arcade game Hunchback. It sees players having to navigate various screens filled with deadly obstacles with the goal being to rescue the fair maiden waiting on the other side.

Harharagon, on the other hand, is a multi-screen sci-fi action-adventure, tasking players with escaping a dangerous prison filled with droids, traps, and other hazardous obstacles in order to reunite with their beloved.

Here's a quick summary of the story and some screenshots for both games, provided by the developer:

Good Kniight:

"The great green dragon Embers has kidnapped the princess and the king is most upset with the situation. He has called upon Sir Darren of Durham, also known as the Good Kniight to set forth and rescue his daughter.

With a stomach full of marmite on crumpets and 2 cups of tea Sir Darren sets out on this grand and blummin' scary adventure. Save the princess and become a hero!"

Harharagon:

Framed for a crime he did not commit, 64-K must spend the rest of his life in the prison ship HARHARAGON, the most secure prison ship in the galaxy. All because the Grand Galactic King was unhappy his daughter Nico had fallen for such a lowly soldier of the realm.

Which one do you like the look of most? Let us know in the comments!