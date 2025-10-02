There's definitely a trend for games based on '90s visuals these days, with indie developers seeking to recreate the look and feel of PS1, Saturn and N64 titles.

ReCollect64 has identified another example of this in the form of Born64, an Unreal Engine 5-powered 3D adventure designed to mimic the look of an N64 game.

"Born64 is an action-adventure video game inspired by the nostalgic 90s 64-bit era," says its developer. "Its charming graphics and mechanics make it appealing to players, not just visually, but through its rich world filled with puzzles and dungeons waiting to be explored and conquered."

Born64 is "designed with the limitations of the Nintendo 64 console in mind, respecting polygon counts and texture sizes for each model," says the solo developer behind the project. "Gameplay is being carefully crafted so that when players take control, every mechanic feels responsive and user-friendly while still being challenging."

The plan is to launch Born64 on Steam Early Access in order to assist with funding its development, but the developer has revealed that some people have already kindly donated to the project.

With less than half a year of development work in place, Born64 is still at a very early stage in its lifespan, and there's a lot more planned – sadly, one thing that doesn't appear to be on the cards is an N64 version, which is a shame.

Still, that could potentially change as the project matures.