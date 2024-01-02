We all know that vintage hardware won't last forever; ageing components eventually give up the ghost, and with each passing year, the pool of 'working' systems gets smaller and smaller – unless, of course, the community is able to create replacement parts to repair them and keep them running.

One console which is especially at risk is the SNES. In a recent thread on social media, retro repair specialist FenrisWolfRetro discussed the topic of CPU failures on Nintendo's 16-bit system, saying that "SNES has been dealing with failing CPUs for quite a while now [...] and nobody is willing to develop a direct replacement to keep these systems alive."

"That's why I refuse to work on Rev A systems since the CPU can die 'just because'," adds fellow modder KonaKona. "I had Rev A's dying [in] storage being unused for years; there is certainly something there."

The SNES CPU comes in Rev A and Rev B varieties, and while the failure rate of the A version is much higher than the B, both are at risk of dying, according to FenrisWolfRetro. "We REALLY need CPU replacements soon, otherwise, we're basically f**ked," they add. "Something like @furrtek's Neo Geo replacement ICs would work wonders for this application."

Furrtek then replies:

About repros, sadly the options are very limited (if not plainly non-existent when cost is taken into account) for such advanced chips. The Neo Geo repros I was able to make are pretty basic glue logic designs that can fit in cheap 5V CPLDs, not full-on video controllers.

Of course, with almost 50 million SNES consoles out in the wild, you might assume this isn't a big deal; there are enough out there that even a couple of million dead machines aren't going to make much of an impact.

However, if this is a particular point of failure in the system's design, then logic dictates that we could see every SNES system become inoperable at some point – perhaps sooner rather than later. While elements such as capacitors can be replaced fairly easily, a CPU is a much more complex part.

Hopefully, someone within the repair and modding community will be able to recreate a drop-in CPU replacement for the console. In the meantime, keep your eye on your beloved SNES, and keep your fingers crossed that it continues to run without issue.