Taito may be little more than a sub-brand owned by Square Enix these days, but once upon a time, this prolific Japanese company was one of the most active and influential in arcade gaming.

Everybody knows Space Invaders, of course, the 1978 hit that not only birthed the shmup genre but also boosted the popularity of coin-op gaming worldwide. However, Taito's history is peppered with smash hits, including Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands, Rastan, Elevator Action, Arkanoid, Operation Wolf and many, many more.

Evercade maker Blaze is paying tribute to this legacy with not one but two new cartridges. The topic of this review is the first collection, Taito Arcade 1, which includes Bubble Bobble, Chack'n Pop, Colony 7, Don Doko Don, Growl, Pirate Pete, Raimais, Space Invaders and The Legend of Kage.

The highlights here, at least for me personally, are Bubble Bobble, Don Doko Don, Growl, Space Invaders and The Legend of Kage. Those five games make this cartridge a solid purchase.

Bubble Bobble is the iconic single-screen action platformer which inspired a flood of clones (one of which is Don Doko Don, in fact). Growl is a belt-scrolling brawler with an amusing eco-friendly premise and wonderful music, while Space Invaders needs no introduction. Finally, The Legend of Kage is a neat side-scrolling action-adventure full of ninjas.

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

The other titles are perhaps less well-known, but are still interesting. 1984's Chack'n Pop is considered to be a spiritual ancestor to Bubble Bobble, and also adopts a single-screen approach. 1982's Pirate Pete, on the other hand, was originally released as Jungle Hunt (and contained some racial stereotypes which were troubling even in the '80s, never mind today). It's entertaining enough, and perhaps more notable from a historic perspective as being one of the first games to feature parallax scrolling.

The 1981 shooter Colony 7 is even more primitive, playing like a variation on Atari's Missile Command, while Raimais, released in 1988, plays a bit like Pac-Man, although in Taito's game, you can collect power-ups that increase your speed or even give you weapons to fight back. It's more fun than it looks, and has some nice music.

All in all, Taito Arcade 1 is a great collection of solid-gold coin-op hits mixed with some less-famous forgotten gems. The only problem staunch Evercade supporters will have with this package is that several of the games were included on the Taito edition of the Super Pocket handheld and the Evercade Alpha bartop arcade, so you'll be double-dipping here if you already own one of those (the Taito Super Pocket has Space Invaders, Bubble Bobble, Chack'n Pop, Don Doko Don, Growl and The Legend of Kage, while the Evercade Alpha Taito edition has Bubble Bobble, Growl, The Legend of Kage and Space Invaders).