Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

After "Nineteen-ish Years Of Development", The Original 'Mother' Has Been Remade As A Patch For Earthbound SNES

We have some exciting news for Mother/Earthbound fans! After "nineteen-ish years of development", Earthbound Beginnings Remake is finally available to download (as spotted by GBA Temp).

Earthbound Beginnings, in case you are in need of a quick refresher (and don't feel like scrolling below), is essentially a ROM hack of the SNES title EarthBound, which recreates the 8-bit title Mother / EarthBound Beginnings in the style of its 16-Bit sequel.

The current version of the hack, led by the ROM hacker Gabbls, has been in development since 2021, but it actually has links to two different projects - one of which dates back to 2012, and another that goes back even further, all the way to 2007.