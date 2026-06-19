Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the Police, has confirmed he will not be involved with the upcoming Spyro game, Spyro: A Realm Beyond, in a recent interview with The Independent (h/t: Game Informer).

Copeland isn't the only composer to work on the Spyro the Dragon series, but he has long been closely associated with it thanks to his early work on many of the original PlayStation games.

For instance, he provided the original soundtrack for Spyro's debut on the PlayStation, as well as the sequel Spyro: Ripto's Rage, and later collaborated with Ryan Beveridge on the third game, Year of the Dragon, and Peter Neff and Kenneth Burgomaster on Spyro: Enter the Dragonfly alongside Peter Neff and Kenneth Burgomaster. For the 2018 release Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, he was brought back to assist with some of the remastered tracks, arranged by Stephan Vankov, leading some to believe he would be involved with the latest entry, which is the first original title since 2008's Dawn of the Dragon.

However, during an interview with The Independent to promote Copeland, a new documentary about the famous drummer's career, he stated that he will not be returning to help with the music.

"It happens that way,” he said. “It's a new generation. They want a new generation of sound and everything… they’ve got to modernise it. No harm, no foul.”

The reaction to this news on social media has been mixed. While some have criticised the decision not to bring Copeland back, hoping that Toys For Bob will reconsider or that Copeland is simply under NDA and has been asked to lie about his role, others don't necessarily believe this is a bad thing, claiming that while Reignited was "about RECREATION", A Realm Beyond Here should be about "CREATION," and it's time for something new.

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