Founded all the way back in 1985, Rare is one of the United Kingdom's most famous developers and has been responsible for some of the best-selling video games of all time.

Spawned from the incredibly successful home computer developer Ultimate Play The Game, Rare found fame as a 'studio for hire' during the NES and Game Boy era, even going as far as to become the first Western third-party studio to be granted access to Nintendo's 8-bit console.

It would later become even closer to the Japanese giant, becoming a second-party studio and developing titles such as Donkey Kong Country, GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie and Perfect Dark.

In 2002, the Stamper Brothers sold Rare to Microsoft for $375 million, making the company a first-party developer for its Xbox console. Since then, Rare has produced a string of hits, including Perfect Dark Zero, Kinect Sports and – most recently – Sea Of Thieves.

With such a proud heritage behind it, we thought it might be a fun experience to rank all of Rare's games. Using the list below, you can assign a score to each of Rare's titles, and this ranking will be used to generate our final list. If there's a game missing, then let us know and we'll add it in.