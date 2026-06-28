Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Sonic Is Getting A New Pinball Table To Mark His 35th Birthday, Designed By The Legendary Steve Ritchie

Jersey Jack Pinball and Sega have just announced a Sonic the Hedgehog pinball table that starts off at $9,999 to celebrate the character's 35th birthday.

Boasting a 27-inch HD LCD display and immersive audio – as well as the ability to pair with noise-cancelling headphones or external speakers via Bluetooth – Sonic the Hedgehog Pinball leverages Jersey Jack Pinball's "award-winning platform" and has been designed by Steve Ritchie, a veteran of the pinball sector with over 40 years of experience behind him.