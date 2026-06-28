Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (June 28th 2026) 1
Image: Nintendo

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Sonic Is Getting A New Pinball Table To Mark His 35th Birthday, Designed By The Legendary Steve Ritchie

Jersey Jack Pinball and Sega have just announced a Sonic the Hedgehog pinball table that starts off at $9,999 to celebrate the character's 35th birthday.

Boasting a 27-inch HD LCD display and immersive audio – as well as the ability to pair with noise-cancelling headphones or external speakers via Bluetooth – Sonic the Hedgehog Pinball leverages Jersey Jack Pinball's "award-winning platform" and has been designed by Steve Ritchie, a veteran of the pinball sector with over 40 years of experience behind him.

Commodore Reduces The Price Of Its Forthcoming Callback 8020 'Dumbphone'

Commodore International has reduced the entry-level price of its divisive Callback 8020 phone.

Announced a short time ago, the Callback 8020 is seen as a means of combating the addictive lure of the modern-day smartphone. While it supports Android apps via its SailfishOS, it disables features like web browsing and social media by default.

Here Are The Specs & Launch Prices For The Retroid Pocket Nova, Retroid's New 4:3 Handheld

Retroid has finally revealed the full specs for the Retroid Pocket Nova.

According to the latest info, the new handheld will feature a Qualcomm QCS8550 processor, which is functionally similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (as seen in the Retroid Pocket 6), but without the 5G cellular modem.

Konami Is Suing To Find The Identity Of The Metal Gear Solid 2 Source Code Leaker

A few months ago, source code for multiple versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty leaked online, containing "non-public videogame assets from MGS 2 and internal MGS 2 development materials."

And, unsurprisingly, Konami isn't happy.

Quake's Creators Reflect On The "Grim Cost" Of The Classic FPS

id Software's influential first-person shooter, Quake, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and some members of the team have been reflecting back publicly on the game's difficult, multi-year development cycle and past mistakes that have only become much clearer with hindsight.

Review: EverDrive GBA Pro - Praise The Sun!

On the surface, the EverDrive GBA Pro does exactly what you'd expect – it allows you to load ROMs (really fast) from a MicroSD card. If you've used one of Krikzz's carts before, the UI won't throw up any shocks; it's lightweight and simple, but has plenty of options to tinker with.

The headline news with this particular cart is the inclusion of Solar, Tilt, and Gyro sensors, which means this is the first GBA flash cart to grant access to the console's entire library of games. Previous flash carts have lacked these sensors, which meant that games like Boktai: The Sun Is in Your Hand and Yoshi's Universal Gravitation were rendered unplayable – they'd boot, but without the sensors, you couldn't play them properly.

Feature: "It's Always Disappointing When A Game You've Been Working On Doesn't Come Out"

Developed by Software Creations, the company behind games like Solstice, Plok, and Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage, Barbie: Vacation Adventure is an unreleased game that was in development for the SNES and the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis back in 1994. Reportedly scheduled for release in November of that year, it was reviewed in publications such as Nintendo Power (a sign of just how close it was to being ready).

Review: Neo Geo Arcade 4 (Evercade) - The Hits Just Keep On Coming

You might assume that the fourth Neo Geo Arcade collection for Evercade is going to suffer from a lack of decent titles, but it's always worth noting that, despite its relatively small library of games, SNK's Neo Geo system has a surprisingly high number of great releases.

This cartridge proves that fact, and goes one better over the previous three collections by including eight rather than six games – making it even better value for money, especially when you consider how much these titles cost in their original form.

Game Changer: Star Fox 64 / Lylat Wars - The N64 Classic That Cast A Spell Over My Childhood

With Star Fox 64 having just got yet another remake, Jack has found himself thinking a lot lately about his experiences of playing the game in the late '90s, and the way in which it cast its magic over not just him, but his older brothers, and his Scottish pen pal.

"A Rare Piece Of Brazilian Video Game History" - How Capcom's Sega-Powered 'Slip Stream' Almost Starred Ayrton Senna

Developed by Capcom in Japan as the only third-party game for Sega's System 32 hardware, Slip Stream is a Super-Scaler F1-style arcade racing game believed to have been released only in Brazil (and potentially, other Hispanic countries) at a time when 3D games like Ridge Racer and Daytona USA were already on the market.