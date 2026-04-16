Well, it turns out the rumours of Plaion Replai creating a new Neo Geo system were bang on the money, as the company has just announced the Neo Geo+ Advanced Entertainment System / AES.

Launching on 12th November 2026, the Neo Geo+ AES (£179.99 / €199.99 / $249.99 / ¥32,800) is a joint venture between Plaion Replai – which is famous for its series of retro replica systems, including the Atari 2600+ and Atari 7800+ – and SNK, the original creator of the system. The Neo Geo was released in 1990 in AES (home) and MVS (arcade) formats, with both systems offering the same software and power level – something unheard of at the time.

The new Neo Geo+ AES is described as being "no mere micro console." According to Plaion, it doesn't use emulation and "offers a wholly authentic experience for both hardware and software, looking, feeling and playing just as you remember." This includes full compatibility with original Neo Geo AES cartridges (but not MVS carts, it should be noted, as these use different cartridge boards and contacts).

The PR proudly states that this new console is based around three key ideas: "No Emulation, No Compromise, No Comparison." I quizzed Plaion about this first point: if it's not software emulation, it might lead you to assume it uses an FPGA chip for hardware-level emulation, right? Apparently not; Plaion tells us that "the machine is powered by newly manufactured chips based on the originals."

The OG Neo Geo's brains comprised a Motorola 68000 working with a Zilog Z80A coprocessor – two chips that were common back in the 1990s and are still manufactured in 2026 (although any 68000 chip made today is going to be a clone).

The company adds:

"Gameplay on the NEOGEO AES+ is not achieved through emulation - instead the console is powered by its legacy ASIC chips, re-engineered by modern standards to accurately replicate the original machine's hardware and software. The system natively plays game software from both new and old game cartridges for the most authentic retro gaming experience. Not emulation, not FPGA approximation, but true console reincarnation etched back into silicon."

Neo Geo+ AES - New Features

As you might expect, the Neo Geo+ AES comes with all of the usual upgrades you'd expect from a modern-day recreation of an existing classic console, such as low-latency 1080p HDMI output, on-screen BIOS selection, DIP Switches located on the bottom of the console to allow for territory language selection toggling, overclocking options and different display modes.

"The console now offers low power usage as well as permanently saving gamers’ High Score saves for each game," adds Plaion.

Plaion adds that it intends to support this new system with "a full ecosystem of games and accessories" which will offer fans "a chance to build their ultimate collection of arcade classics with all the authenticity but none of the prohibitive costs associated with the system and software."

Neo Geo+ AES - Games & Accessories

Ten titles will be re-released alongside the Neo Geo+ AES on day one, each costing £69.99 / €79.99:

In terms of accessories, you'll be able to purchase the following at launch:

NEO GEO AES+ Arcade Stick: A 1:1 replica of the original classic controller, now updated to offer both wired and wireless capability

NEO GEO AES+ Memory Card: A 1:1 replica of the original, performing in the exact same fashion as the original, but now updated to no longer require a cell battery (this also works on the original console)

NEO GEO AES+ Gamepad: A 1:1 replica of the original, complete with "the classic micro-switched thumbstick and 4-button layout"

Neo Geo+ AES - Pricing & Hardware Bundles

The Neo Geo+ AES will be released in three SKUs. In addition to the standard model (£179.99 / €199.99 / $249.99 / ¥32,800), you'll be able to purchase a special Anniversary Edition bundle (£269.99 / €299.99 / $349.99 / ¥49,800), "stunningly presented in an ice white design, together with the authentic wired Arcade Stick, Metal Slug game cartridge and Memory Card, which are included in the bundle. The white Metal Slug game cartridge will not be available anywhere else."

There's also an Ultimate Edition bundle (£799.99 / €899.99 / $999.99 / ¥150,000) which includes the console, all 10 launch games, a Memory Card, two Arcade Sticks (one wired and one wireless), a Gamepad and special packaging.

"The NEOGEO AES+ units included in this product will be the first off the production line, numbered at the factory and produced in extremely low quantities – your very own chance to own a piece of history reborn," says Plaion.

The Neo Geo+ AES launches on 12th November 2026, with pre-orders opening today (16th April) directly from the manufacturer.

Neo Geo+ AES - What's The Big Deal?

When the Neo Geo originally launched, it was insanely expensive because you were effectively getting arcade-quality power in your living room; the console's capabilities comfortably outmatched those of the Mega Drive and SNES, after all.

However, this approach limited the commercial appeal of the system; the base console initially cost $649.99 in the US, and each cartridge would set you back a couple of hundred dollars. Although SNK tackled this issue with the Neo Geo CD, it never really made a dent in the home market – despite the fact that the Neo Geo format would continue to see official games all the way up to 2004 – 14 years after its launch (unofficial titles are still being produced today).

Ben Jones, Commercial Director of Plaion Replai, had this to say about the news:

"The NEOGEO remains peerless in the eyes of arcade enthusiasts, never accepting less than the authentic arcade experience. For 35 years SNK’s hardware has continued to astonish gamers with the system’s game collection, with titles that only improve with age and remain timeless classics. We are excited to reintroduce this legendary system to modern gamers in a way that refuses to compromise on the integrity of the original hardware, now priced at a level every gamer can finally afford. We look forward to unveiling more news throughout the year."

While we certainly haven't been short of ways to access the Neo Geo's amazing library of games in recent years, the fact that this new system is compatible with original cartridges is massive news – as is the commitment by Plaion to re-release existing AES carts at reasonable prices.

The cost of owning the original system has always been high, but it has risen to the point of being almost impossible these days – unless, of course, you're a rich Saudi prince who has enough income to buy SNK itself.

Even so, there's no denying that there are far cheaper ways to enjoy these games in 2026. The Evercade system has three Neo Geo collections, which are available for low prices, and you can digitally purchase most big Neo Geo games on Switch or PS4 for low prices.

Even though we've got a lovely OG Neo Geo AES in the Hookshot Media office, I'm pretty stoked about checking out this new variant – let us know if you feel the same way.