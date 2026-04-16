In a G-Mode Archives 6th-anniversary stream that went live earlier today, G-Mode, the company known for its revivals of classic Japanese mobile games, revealed three new titles for Nintendo Switch (in Japan) & PC (via Steam).

This includes a reissue of the 2006 Atlus-developed mobile RPG Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner: A's Test Server Kanzenban; a remake of the Xenosaga trilogy spin-off Xenosaga: Pied Piper, released in 2004; and a revival of the 2009 Namco strategy RPG Namco Chronicle. As is common with G-Mode releases, all three games will only be available in Japanese, but if you want to pick them up anyway, you'll still be able to, with the easiest method being to pick them up as each of them lands on Steam.

Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner: A's Test Server Kanzenban

Digital Devil Saga Avatar Tuner: A's Test Server Kanzenban is an original entry in the Shin Megami Tensei: Digital Devil Saga subseries, and takes place in a sealed structure known as the Tower of Karma, following the journey of an amnesiac boy named Serph and a mysterious girl named Sera, as they ascend its floors to find out the truth behind their imprisonment.

Despite being on mobile, it offers the same exploration and strategic combat you'd expect from the Shin Megami Tensei series, leveraging its famous turn-based battle system for enemy encounters. It is already out today, if you want to give it a go, and currently has a 10% offer applied, meaning you can pick it up for £12.14 or $14.39.

Here's what to expect:

-A highly strategic Press Turn System, inspired by and evolved from the turn-based battles of the Shin Megami Tensei series.

-Learn combat skills freely through the Mantra System.

-Equip acquired skills to your characters however you like.

-Parts of the dungeon are procedurally generated.

-An original story set in a post-apocalyptic world.

-Includes an optional 3x EXP boost feature.

-First released on Japanese mobile phones; features adapted for modern platforms.

Xenosaga: Pied Piper

Xenosaga: Pied Piper, on the other hand, is planned for an April 30th, 2026 release, and is a title we've actually covered a couple of times before on the site, thanks to a 2025 fan recreation and the Keitai Wiki group's preservation efforts.

It is set before the first Xenosaga episode, and focuses on a group of counter-terrorism agents (led by a character named Jan Sauer, who appeared as the robot Ziggy in the main game) on a quest to find and apprehend a criminal known as the Voyager, responsible for a string of murders.

It contains a story penned by series creators Tetsuya Takahashi and Soraya Saga and a 2D overhead perspective inspired by classic RPGs. Here's a list of expected features:

-Traditional JRPG with turn-based battles.

-Gameplay follows a similar system to the mainline Xenosaga games, but adapted for mobile devices.

-2D overhead perspective, with a combination of conversations and cinematic cutscenes advancing the narrative.

-Battles take place in a virtual space tied to the story.

-The storyline was written by series creators Tetsuya Takahashi and Soraya Saga.

-A port of a Japanese flip phone title (feature phones popular before smartphones).

Namco Chronicle

As for the final game announced during the livestream (Namco Chronicle), it is scheduled for release later this year and is perhaps best known for featuring appearances by several iconic Namco characters from games like Tower of Druaga, Valkyrie, and the Bravoman series.



The idea behind the game is for players to track down "the evil force that stole the legendary Wonder Eggs," with the story being divided up into three parts — Fantasy, City, and Space — where you'll combine forces with different allies. Here's a quick checklist of features: