A new demo has just been released for a promising new Game Boy/Game Boy Color game on itch.io.

Last Crown Warriors is described as an "action-tactics" game, combining elements of action-RPG combat with real-time strategy elements.

It features a pixel art aesthetic and combat clearly more than a little inspired by the handheld Legend of Zelda games, and also counts the Mana series of games among its list of influences.

In the game, players assume the role of a group of different warriors with unique abilities who must travel around a map, defeating enemies and battling against each stage's guardian to conquer bases and expand their influence. Bases are captured by raising a flag. However, influence can fade over time, meaning you'll have to occasionally revisit old stages to take on the new threats that appear.

Last Crown Warriors is being developed by a small team that includes the game designer and programmer Imanolea, the pixel artist Seiyouh, and the composer/sound designer potatoTeto, and was originally funded through a Kickstarter campaign all the way back in December 2022.

The campaign raised €41,939 in total from 710 backers, but presumably still has some work left before its physical editions are ready, with the developers sharing Early Access builds of the game on Ko-Fi and Kickstarter to tide people over in the meantime.

This new demo, however, is totally free and can be played by anyone with access to a Game Boy emulator or a Game Boy flash cart. It features one of the earlier areas, known in the game as Button Plains.

If you want to check out the demo for yourself, it's available to download here.