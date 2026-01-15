Giving the people their say is one of the cornerstones of modern civilisation, but every now and then, an event happens which makes us pine for the good old days of dependable feudalism.

As reported by IGN, Disney's Cory in the House, a lamentable 2008 Nintendo DS game based on the short-lived That's So Raven spin-off TV show, is closing in on the top spot on Metacritic's user-voted list of the best games of all time.

Starring Kyle Massey as the titular Cory Baxter, Cory in the House ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel between 2007 and 2008. The name comes from the fact that Baxter's father gets a new job as the White House executive chef (hence 'the house').

Developed by Handheld Games and published by Disney Interactive Studios, the DS adaptation was panned at the time of release, but has become something of a viral internet meme in recent years – hence its artificially-inflated user rating on Metacritic.

Disney's Cory in the House currently holds a user rating of 9.3, placing it in joint-second place alongside The Witcher 3, Metal Gear Solid 3, and Silent Hill 2, and above games such as Baldur's Gate 3, The Last of Us, and Chrono Trigger. In case you were wondering, the game currently occupying first position is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has a user rating of 9.6.

Will Cory overtake Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and secure first place before Metacritic steps in and takes remedial action? Your guess is as good as ours, but this is one of those moments where people simply cannot be trusted.