British spy James Bond is no stranger to appearing in video games – in fact, he's been doing it since the early 1980s.

However, when you ask any self-respecting gamer which is the absolute best Bond game, the answer is almost certainly going to be Rare's GoldenEye 007, released to universal praise and commercial success on the N64 back in 1997.

The first-person shooter not only redefined the genre on consoles, but it also ruined friendships all over the globe thanks to its insanely addictive split-screen multiplayer mode.

Whenever a new Bond game is in the works, GoldenEye's shadow looms large – so it's hardly surprising that IO Interactive senior licensing producer Theuns Smit has been talking about it during his press commitments for the upcoming 007 First Light, an action title which showcases a younger, greener secret agent.

Speaking to Radio Times Gaming (thanks, GamesRadar), Smit addresses the different approach being taken with First Light when compared to the N64 classic:

"I mean, obviously, acknowledging it is a fantastic game. There's a lot of praise and a lot of nostalgia that goes with that. But for us, we're focused on what we're putting forward, which is in essence a third-person story-driven action-adventure game."

He goes on to point out that First Light is "a far wider and more expansive offering and gameplay experience... So once people get their hands on it and get to play it, and get to experience that for themselves… I mean, there's something really special we have on our hands here and we can't wait for you to get yours on it as well."

007 First Light hits modern-day platforms on 27th May, 2026.